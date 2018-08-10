CLAIM

A "sharia zone" in Michigan's 109th congressional district has issued edicts banning bacon and requiring the wearing of burqas in public.

According to an 8 August 2018 report from The Last Line of Defense (LLOD) website, it is now illegal to serve pork and for women to appear in public without wearing burqas (Islamic head coverings) in the 109th congressional district of Michigan:

Following the recent decision by Michigan’s 109th Congressional district to adopt adherence to Sharia Law as well as traditional Wypipo Law, County Commissioner Art Tubolls took to the podium to announce further plans : A full-scale ban on bacon within the district, and compulsory wearing of a burka by all females in public. Indeed, as expected, this news proved controversial. Dearborn’s 200 billion dollar Allah Just’ava’nosh Mosque was surrounded by protesters, and the phone lines were jammed with angry potato pancakes. County Pastor Johnathan Regarp tried to calm the crowd down.

Of course, Michigan doesn’t have a 109th congressional district (it has 14 congressional districts, total). Nor does it have a so-called “Allah Just’ava’nosh Mosque” in Dearborn, or a county commissioner named Art Tubolls (both are obviously made-up names, the latter an anagram of the equally faux “Busta Troll”).

These wacky faux details reveal not only that the story is a fabrication, but also that it was generated by the same online trolling operation responsible for cranking out scores of so-called “satirical” articles like it before.

The Last Line of Defense, which publishes clickbait junk new articles calculated to inflame the sensibilities of conservatives, is part of a network of several such sites (including Reagan Was Right, Freedum Junkshun, and Daily World Update).

The present example plays on the fears of those who are convinced that Islam is a threat to Western Civilization and intent on destroying America from within through a program of “creeping sharia.” Dearborn, Michigan has often (and falsely) been cited as an example of a U.S. city taken over by Muslims.

