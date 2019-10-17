Will Michelle Obama Be the New Face of Victoria’s Secret?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 17 October 2019
Claim
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama signed a contract to be the "public face" of Victoria's Secret.
Origin
On Oct. 16, 2019, the website Obamawatcher published an article positing that former first lady Michelle Obama had signed a contract to be the “new face” of lingerie and womenswear manufacturer Victoria’s Secret:
In the world of women’s fashion, Victoria’s Secret is a juggernaut. Earning billions last year from their mail-order and internet sales, along with their successful retail store franchises, it’s a company that constantly dominates the Fortune 500. And now, First Lady Michelle Obama will be the public face of that institution.
In a contract rumored to net her upwards of eleventy-three million dollars a year, the bestselling author will be featured in print, television, and Facebook advertisements, as well as live chats and meet and greets at various outlets.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes