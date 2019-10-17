Will Michelle Obama Be the New Face of Victoria’s Secret?

On Oct. 16, 2019, the website Obamawatcher published an article positing that former first lady Michelle Obama had signed a contract to be the “new face” of lingerie and womenswear manufacturer Victoria’s Secret:

In the world of women’s fashion, Victoria’s Secret is a juggernaut. Earning billions last year from their mail-order and internet sales, along with their successful retail store franchises, it’s a company that constantly dominates the Fortune 500. And now, First Lady Michelle Obama will be the public face of that institution. In a contract rumored to net her upwards of eleventy-three million dollars a year, the bestselling author will be featured in print, television, and Facebook advertisements, as well as live chats and meet and greets at various outlets.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.