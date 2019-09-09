Was Michelle Obama Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature?

On Sept. 4, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that former first lady Michelle Obama had been announced as the winner of a Nobel Prize in literature:

Michelle Obama Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature It certainly seems like the Nobel Prize committee is partial to the Obamas. Just this last month, the announcement came that Michelle Obama’s bestselling book, “Becoming”, would be awarded the Nobel Prize for literary work. The former first lady will join her husband Barack Obama as the possessor of the prestigious honor. The book details much of the author’s experiences, but does not delve into the running teabagger narrative that she is transgender.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.