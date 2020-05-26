Was Michelle Obama ‘Caught’ Wearing Mary Todd Lincoln’s Stolen Jewels?

On March 5, 2020, the website Obamawatcher published an article saying former first lady Michelle Obama had stolen jewelry of historical significance from the White House.

Michelle Obama Caught Wearing Mary Todd Lincoln’s Stolen Jewels Recently, Michelle Obama was caught shopping at a Target store. The venture out got quite a bit of attention in the underground press because the Obama’s, in their typical attention-seeking fashion, sent out a press release detailing their schedule that day. Apparently, they are jealous of all the attention a real president of the United States receives and were feeling left out. … Under closer examination of the photos from the shopping trip, it is obvious that Michelle Obama is wearing the earrings that were stolen from the Lincoln bedroom while they lived in the White House.

But this item was not a factual recounting of real events. The article originated from a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, using the following disclaimer:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

