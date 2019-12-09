Did Michael Jordan Announce a Run for the U.S. Senate?

On Nov. 6, 2019, WeAreTheLLOD published an article positing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would be running for a seat in the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

“Michael Jordan is Running for U.S. Senate as a Republican” Michael Jordan has been ruffling Democrat feathers ever since he came out in support of veterans over Colin Kaepernick. He left the Board of Directors of Nike, taking his anti-gravity juice for Air Jordans with him. The company lost $4 billion. Less than a month ago, Jordan changed his party affiliation. Democrats called him a racist. Now, to ice the cake of Democrat shame, Jordan will be running for the Senate in 2020 — as a Republican. He’ll run against sitting Democrat Senator Stuart Boll.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

“Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.”

Nobody with the name “Stuart Boll” is a member of the U.S. Senate, and “Art Tubolls” (falsely identified as Jordan’s attorney) is actually an anagram of “Busta Troll,” the online alter ego of Christopher Blair, the creator of a network of websites and social media pages that produce content labeled as satire.

