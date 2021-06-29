Did Men’s Soccer Player Reveal Sports Bra After Game-Winning Goal?

The video is real, but Dovbyk was wearing a fitness tracker, not a sports bra.

On June 29, 2021, Ukrainian football player Artem Dovbyk scored the game winning goal against Sweden to send his team to the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020. As Dovbyk and his team celebrated, he took off his shirt and appeared to reveal a sports bra:

I’m no soccer expert, but did this Ukrainian just pay tribute to the famous US women’s team victory via the sports bra?! pic.twitter.com/cqb8SBkcxz — jay dieffenbach (@therealjd2424) June 29, 2021

Some speculated that Dovbyk was making a statement about gender equality by nodding to a 1999 “controversy” when woman’s soccer player Brandi Chastain took off her shirt after scoring a penalty kick during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Others simply wondered if Dovbyk was wearing a sports bra for extra support. But neither of these theories proved to be correct.

Dovbyk is actually wearing a fitness tracker from from STATSports. Here’s the product picture from the company website:

STATSports describes the “Apex Athlete Series GPS Performance Tracker,” writing:

Why do the world’s best players use STATSports to measure their performance? Real-time performance data at your fingertips to help you become fitter, faster and perform at a higher intensity. Increase your max speed and sprint capacity, and test yourself against the pros.

Dovbyk’s game-winning goal will sent Ukraine to the quarter-final of the Euro 2020 where they will face off against England. The Athletic writes:

Ukraine will play England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after Artem Dovbyk scored last-minute winner against Sweden at Hampden Park. A drab first-half suddenly sparked into life when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s crisply-struck volley nestled into the back of the net. Moments before half-time, however, Sweden drew level. Emil Forsberg latched onto a loose ball, cut inside and curled his shot into the top-left corner. Both sides threw bodies forward after the break in search of a winner but the next pivotal moment came in extra-time, with Sweden’s Marcus Danielson sent off for a thumping challenge on Artem Besedin after a VAR check.

Going a man down pegged Sweden back and they were undone in the dying embers of the game when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s lovely cross from the left touchline was steered into the net by Dovbyk.