Is Photo of Melania Trump with Porn Star Ron Jeremy Real?
Before becoming first lady, Melania Trump was a model who did pose for some risque photo shoots.
- Published 20 December 2019
Claim
A photograph shows Melania Trump with porn star Ron Jeremy.
Origin
A photograph supposedly showing first lady Melania Trump with porn star Ron Jeremy is frequently shared on social media:
Before becoming first lady, Melania Trump had a career as a model and occasionally did pose for risque spreads. This fact may have led some viewers to believe that the above-displayed image was authentic. But that isn’t the case. This is not a genuine photograph of the first lady with Jeremy but rather a doctored image created by digitally manipulating an image of Jeremy and actress Traci Bingham.
Here’s a look at the original photograph (left) and the doctored image (right):
The genuine photograph of Ron Jeremy and Traci Bingham was taken in January 2004. It is available via Getty Images with the following caption:
LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 13: “The Surreal Life’s” Ron Jeremy (L) and Traci Bingham pose at The WB Television Network’s All-Star Winter TCA Party at the Annex at Hollywood and Highland on January 13, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)