Is Photo of Melania Trump with Porn Star Ron Jeremy Real?

A photograph supposedly showing first lady Melania Trump with porn star Ron Jeremy is frequently shared on social media:

Before becoming first lady, Melania Trump had a career as a model and occasionally did pose for risque spreads. This fact may have led some viewers to believe that the above-displayed image was authentic. But that isn’t the case. This is not a genuine photograph of the first lady with Jeremy but rather a doctored image created by digitally manipulating an image of Jeremy and actress Traci Bingham.

Here’s a look at the original photograph (left) and the doctored image (right):

The genuine photograph of Ron Jeremy and Traci Bingham was taken in January 2004. It is available via Getty Images with the following caption: