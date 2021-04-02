Did Melania Trump Celebrate Her 56th Birthday in 2021?

On April 2, 2021, birthday wishes for former first lady Melania Trump appeared in a new meme. It was posted to the America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page. The meme encouraged birthday comments for Trump’s purported 56th birthday.

“LET’S HEAR IT FOR HER!,” read the post. “Happy Birthday First Lady Trump! Looking amazing at 56! Give her all your love!”

However, it was not Melania Trump’s birthday, nor was she about to become 56 years old. She was born on April 26, 1970, and would soon celebrate her 51st birthday at the time of this writing.

This item originated with a Facebook page and website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

