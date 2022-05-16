Does Photo Show Dr. Oz Groping Michelle Obama?

Claim A photograph showed Mehmet Oz, a 2022 U.S. Senate candidate and former host of the “Dr. Oz Show,” groping former first lady Michelle Obama.

Fact Check

In May 2022, an image circulated on social media that supposedly showed Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, better known as “Dr. Oz,” groping former first lady Michelle Obama.

This was not a genuine image of the two but a digitally manipulated one to make it look as if Oz put his hands over Obama’s crotch. In the original photograph, Oz’s hands were at his sides.

This fake image was created by manipulating a photograph taken in 2012 when Obama made an appearance on the “Dr. Oz Show.” The real photograph was posted to a blog for the show (archived here), along with several other photos of her appearance on set.

Here’s a look at the genuine photo (left) and the doctored image (right):

The fake photo was frequently shared online along with messages related to the false claim that Obama was a transgender woman. There was no truth to that assertion. In fact, most of the alleged “proof” to supposedly support the theory were doctored photographs such as the one showed above.