We’ve seen no shortage of questionable claims about the royal family in 2020. The departure of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the royal family earlier in the year resulted in quite a bit of clickbait advertisements. One such online advertisement concerned the royal family and Meghan Markle’s net worth.

The advertisement read: “The Royal Family is Cringing at Meghan Markle’s Net Worth.”

However, this was misleading. Readers who clicked on the advertisement landed on a 50-page slideshow article on the website Money Pop. The story’s headline was: “Here’s How Much Each Member of The Royal Family is Worth.” The story made no mention of any of the royal family “cringing” at or being ashamed of Meghan Markle’s net worth in any way.

Markle’s purported net worth appeared on page 18 in the Money Pop story, and included no mention of the royal family’s thoughts on the figure:

Meghan Markle ($5 Million) Meghan Markle used to do freelance calligraphy between acting auditions in order to make ends meet. Despite the fact that numerous members of her family have filed for bankruptcy over the years (including her own father), the actress was independently wealthy before she ever became a royal. It’s estimated that she earned around $50,000 per episode of “Suits” and was thought to have brought in around half a million a year from acting and sponsorships. After officially stepping down as a senior royal, Meghan has a net worth of around $5 million.

Other names that appeared in the story included Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton (the former), Prince George, and a number of others.

The same website that published this story, Money Pop, also promoted a misleading online advertisement that made it appear Olive Garden was going out of business. It’s true that restaurant chains including Olive Garden had been financially burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Olive Garden had not announced it was closing its doors for good.