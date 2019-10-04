Did Canada Legalize the Medicinal Use of Cocaine?
- Published 4 October 2019
Claim
Canada legalized the medicinal use of cocaine.
Origin
On Sep. 20, 2019, Huzlers published an article positing that Canada legalized “the medicinal use of cocaine”:
Canada Legalizes Medicinal Cocaine
Canada became the first Western country to legalize the medicinal use of cocaine today. In a close 158-150 vote the House of Commons passed the Drug Policy Modernization Act (DPMA), which allows doctors to prescribe the drug to treat various medical ailments.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
“Huzlers is a Chicago based satirical news blog that focuses on celebrities, hip hop and urban entertainment.”
