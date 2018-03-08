CLAIM

McDonald's restaurants are turning their iconic gold arches upside down to celebrate International Women's Day.

Mostly True

RATING

WHAT'S TRUE

McDonald's flipped its iconic "M" to form a "W" for International Women's Day on social media, and at least one franchise in Lynwood, California turned over their sign for a day to do the same.

WHAT'S FALSE

Not every location is changing their physical sign; in fact, we have only seen evidence of one.

ORIGIN

On 8 March 2018, the fast food chain McDonald’s participated in celebrating International Women’s Day by flipping images of its iconic golden arches upside down, so that instead of forming an “M,” it forms a “W”:

In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 @mcdonalds restaurant managers are women. Join us in recognizing the extraordinary contribution of women at McDonald’s on #IWD2018: https://t.co/h9hdnOgLqw pic.twitter.com/Ttx6N6zCKV — McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) March 8, 2018



Images of the inverted signage spread on social media, prompting some readers to ask whether they were real. McDonald’s corporate officials have announced that the chain is indeed flipping its iconic “M” to honor women:



We sent an e-mail asking how many McDonald’s franchises would be participating and got no response. However, we can confirm that at least one restaurant in Lynwood, California, and owned by franchisee Patricia Williams has flipped the physical logo. The Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC took aerial footage of the upturned sign: