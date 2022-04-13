Does McDonald’s Ice Cream Contain Xylitol?

McDonald's ice cream contains xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic to dogs.

Xylitol is indeed toxic to dogs. However, we have so far found no evidence to support the claim that it is contained in McDonald's ice cream. Xylitol is not listed as an ingredient in any of McDonald's desserts on the company's U.S. website. Also, the viral Facebook posts that made the claim provided no evidence or sources. We contacted McDonald's with our questions and have initially rated this claim as "Research In Progress." This rating will be updated when we have more information.

In April 2022, a viral rumor was shared on Facebook that claimed McDonald’s ice cream contains xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic and even deadly to dogs.

Going Viral

At the time that we filed this report, one viral post had already been shared more than 1,000 times:

It read as follows:

I am waiting for a reply from McDonald’s to confirm… Pet warning! It is being posted that McDonald’s has added Xylitol to their ice cream…. Xylitol is deadly to dogs! Please use caution until it is confirmed or denied….

Another instance of McDonald’s ice cream being linked to xylitol, also known as “birch” or “wood” sugar, appeared as this colorful screenshot in many posts:

It read as follows:

“Just so everyone knows. McDonalds ice cream has xylitol sugar in it. Don’t feed any of their ice cream to your pets. Xylitol sugar is toxic to dogs and will kill them in a hour Please…”

The Ingredients in McDonald’s Ice Cream

We contacted McDonald’s corporate communications team and shared the social media rumor about the company’s ice cream, xylitol, and dogs. We will update this story once we receive a response.

In the meantime, we looked at the ingredients in all McDonald’s desserts on the company’s U.S. website. None of them mentioned xylitol as being included in any of the products.

Further, the Facebook posts that made the claim provided no evidence or sources to substantiate it.

Xylitol

Separate from the McDonald’s rumor, we have reported in the past that it’s true that xylitol is a sugar alcohol and dangerous for dogs. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) published that it is a “serious concern” if a dog ingests any product that contains xylitol:

Xylitol is sweetener that is most commonly found in food products but can be found in other consumer goods as well. While xylitol consumption can be dangerous for your dog, it does not cause serious problems in cats or ferrets. In dogs, xylitol causes low blood sugar and liver injury. Signs of low blood sugar include weakness, unsteadiness, shaking, and (if it goes untreated) seizures. While low blood sugar can occur very quickly—as soon as 30 minutes after ingestion—it can take up to 12 hours for symptoms to appear after ingestion. Signs of liver injury may include a decrease in appetite, lethargy, yellowing of the skin as well as vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms indicating liver injury in your dog may not be seen for two or three days after ingestion.

Again, at the present time, we have found no evidence to support the claim that McDonald’s ice cream contains xylitol. We have initially rated this claim as “Research In Progress.” This rating will be updated.