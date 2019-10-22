Will McDonald’s New LGBTQ ‘Rainbow Meal’ Replace Kids’ Happy Meals?

On Oct. 22, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that fast food chain McDonald’s would replace children’s Happy Meals with a rainbow-themed meal celebrating the LGBTQ community:

McDonald’s New LGBTQ ‘Rainbow Meal’ Will Replace Kid’s Happy Meal McDonald’s has pledged support for the LGBTQ community and are showing this through a new “Rainbow Menu” in which rainbow designs will adorn packaging and proceeds will go to rights charities for alternative lifestyles. The Rainbow Meal will replace the already popular kid’s Happy Meal on the menu board. In a statement, spokesperson José Barone shared the company’s excitement about showing their support for Pride: “McDonald’s is committed to standing with the gay community and supporting equality for all. It is now publicly proclaimed and and will be colourfully shown in our arches redesign and on our menu creations.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.