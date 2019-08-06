Was McDonald’s Worker Fired For Placing His Mixtapes In Happy Meals?

On July 4, 2015, Huzlers published an article positing that a McDonald’s employee had been fired for placing his mixtapes into children’s Happy Meals.

A Chicago teenager named Tyshaun Granger was reportedly fired from his job at McDonalds for allegedly placing his “mixtape” in children’s Happy Meal’s, rather than the usual toy. Tyshaun apparently included his rap mixtape in the happy meals within a paper disc holder. On the mixtapes was printed the title of the project; “Tales Of A Real N*gga” was printed on the discs with a sharpie marker.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:

“Huzlers.com is a fauxtire and fictional news blog that focuses on celebrities, hip hop and urban entertainment. If it’s trending it’s here!”