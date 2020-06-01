Was This McDonald’s Burned During Floyd Protests?

As protests over the May 2020 police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis swept across the U.S., resulting in the burning of structures in many cities, the Breaking9ll Twitter account tweeted a picture of a blazing McDonald’s restaurant along with the caption “BREAKING: McDonald’s Has Fallen”:

This tweet did not feature a real photograph of a McDonald’s set afire during protests over Floyd’s death, however. The image was a repurposed photograph of a restaurant in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, that burned in November 2016 after a grease fire started in its kitchen:

The McDonald’s at 757 E. Cumberland St. in Lebanon is deemed a complete loss by Lebanon Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman after a grease fire started in the kitchen and spread toward the roof Friday night. Crews were dispatched just after 8 p.m., and according to dispatch reports, a fully involved kitchen fire is what they arrived to.

The Breaking 911 Twitter account, which described itself as a “parody account,” mimicked the appearance of the real Breaking 911 news site’s Twitter feed. The former account has since been suspended by Twitter.