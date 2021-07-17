Yes, McCormick Spices Is Hiring a Director of Taco Relations

Every day will be Taco Tuesday for someone.

  Published
Claim

McCormick Spices is hiring for a "director of taco relations" position.

Rating

True
True
About this rating

Origin

On July 13, 2021, McCormick Spices announced on social media that the seasoning and spice company was hiring an unusual — and, some might say, idyllic — position: “Director of Taco Relations.”

According to the job posting the position is temporary and part-time, lasting from September to December 2021. It pays $25,000 per month, up to $100,000. Interested job seekers must submit application packets, which include a two-minute video, by the July 20 deadline.

The job posting went viral, with social media users raving about the idea of being a director of taco relations.

No word yet on whether the position has been filled with a lucky taco lover.