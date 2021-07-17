Yes, McCormick Spices Is Hiring a Director of Taco Relations

McCormick Spices is hiring for a "director of taco relations" position.

On July 13, 2021, McCormick Spices announced on social media that the seasoning and spice company was hiring an unusual — and, some might say, idyllic — position: “Director of Taco Relations.”

Are you passionate about tacos, finding the latest trends & creating engaging taco content for social media? We’re searching for our first ever Director of Taco Relations to be McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert. 🌮 Submit & learn more here: https://t.co/WypA2FaOKI pic.twitter.com/4OZ0ko4voi — McCormick Spices (@mccormickspices) July 13, 2021

According to the job posting the position is temporary and part-time, lasting from September to December 2021. It pays $25,000 per month, up to $100,000. Interested job seekers must submit application packets, which include a two-minute video, by the July 20 deadline.

The job posting went viral, with social media users raving about the idea of being a director of taco relations.

this is the best job description i've ever seen: DIRECTOR OF TACO RELATIONS https://t.co/2Q2xBSadog — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 15, 2021

🌮Could be a dream gig if you love tacos https://t.co/IjJ1tiBxXy — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) July 15, 2021

No word yet on whether the position has been filled with a lucky taco lover.