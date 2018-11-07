Did a Man Photobomb Mitch McConnell With a Thumbs-Down Gesture While They Voted?

This isn't exactly what we mean when we refer to a "photo booth."

By Dan Evon
Published 7 November 2018

Claim

A photograph shows a man giving Mitch McConnell a thumbs-down from the voting booth.

Rating

True About this rating

Origin

On the night of the U.S. midterm elections on 6 November 2018, many social media users shared a photograph which purportedly showed a voter expressing his displeasure with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by giving him a thumbs-down from the voting booth:

This was a genuine photograph of a voter photobombing McConnell with a thumbs-down gesture, although it was snapped during the midterm elections in 2014, not 2018.

This picture was taken by Aaron Bernstein on 4 November 2014 at Bellarmine University and is available via Getty Images along with the following caption:

A voter gestures as Senate Minority Leader U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) votes in the midterm elections at Bellarmine University November 4, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell is running in a tight race against opponent Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Courier Journal photographer Michael Clevenger also managed to capture that moment:


A video also captured the incident from another angle:


Sources
  • Kulp, Patrick.   "Mitch McConnell Voted Today, And All We Got Was This Perfect Photobomb."
        Mashable.   4 November 2014.
By Dan Evon
Published 7 November 2018
Filed Under mitch mcconnell

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers and other staff, who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today.

Donate with PayPal