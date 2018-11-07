Origin
On the night of the U.S. midterm elections on 6 November 2018, many social media users shared a photograph which purportedly showed a voter expressing his displeasure with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by giving him a thumbs-down from the voting booth:
This was a genuine photograph of a voter photobombing McConnell with a thumbs-down gesture, although it was snapped during the midterm elections in 2014, not 2018.
This picture was taken by Aaron Bernstein on 4 November 2014 at Bellarmine University and is available via Getty Images along with the following caption:
A voter gestures as Senate Minority Leader U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) votes in the midterm elections at Bellarmine University November 4, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell is running in a tight race against opponent Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Courier Journal photographer Michael Clevenger also managed to capture that moment:
Sen. McConnell casts vote as man behind him gives thumbs down at @bellarmineU. @courierjournal @ALTONPHOTO #kysen pic.twitter.com/EFAqxMfbMd
— Michael Clevenger (@MClevenger_CJ) November 4, 2014
A video also captured the incident from another angle:
This guy voting behind Mitch McConnell who wants the world to know how he feels about Mitch McConnell: pic.twitter.com/aP7m7dblLW
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 4, 2014
Sources
-
Kulp, Patrick. "Mitch McConnell Voted Today, And All We Got Was This Perfect Photobomb."
Mashable. 4 November 2014.