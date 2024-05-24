Matthew McConaughey Planned Fundraiser for Harrison Butker's Causes?

On May 22, 2024, the Facebook page SpaceX Fanclub published an article positing that actor Matthew McConaughey stood in support of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's causes:

Mathew [sic] McConaughey Stands with Harrison Butker, Plans Texas Fundraiser for His Causes



The post, which had received 42,000 reactions as of this writing, also garnered enthusiastic comments. "Love both these men for standing for their beliefs," said one. "You're a good man, Matthew," added another.

The pinned comment on the post linked to an article on esspots.com, which expounded on Butker's causes:

Breaking: Mathew [sic] McConaughey Stands with Harrison Butker, Plans Texas Fundraiser for His Causes In a striking show of solidarity, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has announced his support for NFL kicker Harrison Butker by planning a high-profile fundraiser in Texas. This event aims to raise funds for the causes close to Butker's heart, particularly those aligning with his views on family, faith, and freedom of speech. McConaughey's involvement not only raises the stakes but also casts a spotlight on the intersection of entertainment, sports, and social advocacy.

But this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Welcome to Esspots.com, a website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real. All of the articles, stories, and commentary found on Esspots.com are entirely fictitious and created for the purpose of entertainment only.

We've addressed several such claims about Butker since he made controversial remarks in his commencement speech at Benedictine College in May 2024.

