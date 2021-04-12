Did Teen Vogue Cancel Matt Gaetz’s Subscription?

On April 6, 2021, the blog “Laughing in Disbelief” published an article positing that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who has been accused of sexual misconduct involving teenaged girls:

Teen Vogue Cancels Representative Matt Gaetz’s Subscription Teen Vogue started in 2003 and focuses on the fashion needs of teenage girls. Over the years the monthly magazine started to cover politics and current events. Teen Vogue’s mission statement shows the organization’s goals aren’t simply focused on clothes: “Teen Vogue is the young person’s guide to saving the world. We aim to educate, enlighten and empower our audience to create a more inclusive environment (both on-and offline) by amplifying the voices of the unheard, telling stories that normally go untold, and providing resources for teens looking to make a tangible impact in their communities.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Hello, my name is Andrew Hall and I’m the author of Laughing in Disbelief. Before getting to business I just want to thank you for taking some time and reading one of my posts. I appreciate it! You probably clicked a link to a story and you’re here. The story you were reading is satirical.

