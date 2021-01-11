Did Republican Rep. Mary Miller Invoke Hitler Before Capitol Riot?

Rep. Mary Miller said "Hitler was right on one thing" before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020..

She made these remarks on Jan. 5, one day before the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois said that "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.' Our children are being propagandized."

In the aftermath of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a freshman congresswoman apologized for remarks made one day before the riot. U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois had previously spoken the words “Hitler was right on one thing” while standing next to the Capitol at a “Save the Republic” rally:

Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized. Today, I want to encourage you to do two things. Fill your children’s minds with what is true and right and noble, and then they can overcome evil with good because it can actually discern between what is evil and what is good.

Some Twitter users shared thoughts on the invocation of Adolf Hitler, and appeared to believe the speech was made on the day of the Capitol riot:

also the newest congress member from Illinois brought up hitler in her speech and was like “hitler was right about one thing” 💀💀before the riots even started — kathy🧸 (@vincestvples) January 7, 2021

Yes. She said “Hitler was right about one thing” in a speech at the Capitol before the riot happened. — nothingtoseehere (@pasjc2001) January 9, 2021

-Mary Miller (IL) spoke today shortly before the riots broke out, stating “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” https://t.co/h0Eck08ed5 — everything was beautiful and nothing hurt (@soitgoes25) January 7, 2021

It’s true that Rep. Mary Miller invoked Hitler. Differing with some tweets was the fact that this “Save the Republic” rally took place the day before the mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 5. It was not the same rally where President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6 — the same day as the violent riot. At the same time, there were some violent clashes in Washington, D.C., the night before.

The New York Times reported that Miller’s speech had been condemned by members of both parties:

A freshman member of the House of Representatives said on Friday that she regretted having made an approving reference to Hitler at a rally in Washington — a comment that drew condemnation from members of both parties and prompted some Democrats to demand that she resign. The congresswoman, Mary Miller, an Illinois Republican, made the remarks at a “Save the Republic” rally on Tuesday, two days after she was sworn in as a House member, representing the state’s 15th Congressional District. The rally was sponsored by the conservative group Moms for America. “Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation,” Ms. Miller said at the rally. “You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing, unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing: He said, ‘Whoever has the youth, has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized.”

Other speakers at the same rally included My Pillow founder Mike Lindell and a handful of conservative voices. Ali Alexander, who was listed on the rally’s website as the founder of Stop the Steal, also spoke.

The “Stop the Steal” slogan referred to a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen through massive voter fraud. That conspiracy theory, in part, led to the deadly violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mary Miller previously falsely claimed that the 2020 election results were “tainted” and that it was “the greatest heist of the 21st century.” The Belleville News-Democrat reported on Dec. 31, 2020, that she planned to object to certifying the results of the election: