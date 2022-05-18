Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweet a Woman’s ‘Greatest Choice’ Is Becoming a Mother?

Claim On May 17, 2022, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, tweeted: “The greatest choice a woman can make is becoming a mother.”

Rating Correct Attribution About this rating Context The tweet included a link to a video showing Greene talking to a crowd. Throughout those remarks, she used phrasing like she was speaking to pregnant people considering abortions, saying “find a way to be a mom.”

Following the May 2022 leak of a full draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court indicating it wanted to overturn the landmark abortion decision of Roe v. Wade, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, tweeted: “The greatest choice a woman can make is becoming a mother.”

A look through Greene’s posts from her official Twitter account showed that on May 17 she posted the quote, as well as a video that depicted her standing in front of a crowd.

We watched that nearly three-minute clip and transcribed Greene’s speech in it below. In her opening remarks, she echoed the sentiment of the tweet’s caption, saying: “Let me tell you what a woman’s choice is. To be a mother. That is the greatest choice a woman can ever make.”

That said, throughout the speech, Greene phrased her statements as though she were speaking to pregnant women considering abortions. She encouraged the crowd to “find a way to be a mom,” should they become pregnant, presumably under any circumstances, and that women who want to avoid unexpected pregnancies should “choose to not have sex.”

Here’s the transcript of the video in Greene’s May 17 tweet:

Let me tell you what a woman’s choice is. To be a mother. That is the greatest choice a woman can ever make. I am so blessed and I’m so thankful I am a mother of three children. It has been the greatest thing that I have ever done in my life and being a mother is the greatest thing that I will ever do in my life. Nothing going forward from here will be better than that. Now, here’s what I want to encourage women to understand and know. If you accidentally get pregnant, let me tell you something, that abortion that you’re considering having — that’s not gonna solve your problems. It’s not going to make that boyfriend of yours, or that guy, love you. That abortion won’t do that. It’s not gonna help you pursue a career that you think you want to pursue. It’s not gonna help you finish college. Let me tell you what will help you out more in your life. When you have a baby and you love someone more than you’ve ever loved anyone in your entire life because that child grew inside your womb, that child — your child — becomes your every reason why. That child will be that reason you finish college. That child will be that reason that you’re able to pursue that job or career and succeed. It will be for that child and God will give you a reason. God will give you the strength, the courage, and every single resource you need to do it. And then you wanna know something else? That guy that you think you want to love you so much — he’s not the guy for you. If he isn’t willing to choose you and your baby, he’s not the man for you. Women need to make better choices. If we want to be women who make choices, here’s one thing you can choose if you don’t want to become pregnant right now. Choose to not have sex. You can always abstain. Here’s another choice that you can make. You can choose to turn away from the evil that has convinced you — and yes, it is Satan that whispers in your ear, I’ll say it over and over again. Because he tries to convince you to do something you know is wrong in your heart. Listen, there’s many choices you can make. Choose to spend time, choose to find people that will help build you up. Choose to find people that will support your pregnancy. There’s pregnancy resources centers all over in every state. Choose a way to find a way to be a mom. It’s the best thing you can do.

Some Twitter users pointed out that Greene’s tweet alone, without the context from the video, could read like a statement from someone who supports the legal right to abortion. That was not the case, however.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade case legalized abortion at a federal level. In the wake of the possibility that it may be overturned, Snopes has investigated the possible ramifications at both the state and the federal levels. We’ve also looked into a number of online rumors about abortion and/or Roe, such as:

