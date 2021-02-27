Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushing an Anti-Witchcraft Law?

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing an anti-witchcraft bill that would create a Department of Anti-Witchcraft (DAW).

On Feb. 26, 2021, Patheos published an article positing that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was pushing a bill into law that would create a Department of Anti-Witchcraft (DAW):

Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes Anti-Witchcraft Law Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is promoting a bill that if signed into law will create the Department of Anti-Witchcraft (DAW). The handbook of the DAW will be the gold standard of anti-witchery, the 1490 classic Malleus Maleficarum (The Hammer of Witches).

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article was written for the blog “Laughing in Disbelief” by Andrew Hall, who describes its content as being humorous or satirical in nature as follows:

Hello, my name is Andrew Hall and I’m the author of Laughing in Disbelief. Before getting to business I just want to thank you for taking some time and reading one of my posts. I appreciate it! You probably clicked a link to a story and you’re here. The story you were reading is satirical. The Oxford Living Dictionary defines satire as: The use of humour, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people’s stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues. Well, there you go. That’s what I try to achieve on Laughing in Disbelief.

