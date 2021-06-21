No, Marjorie Taylor Greene Didn’t Say ‘We Want Earth To Be the Best Planet in the World’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, "We all want Earth to be the best planet in the world."

In May and June 2021, social media users shared a copypasta meme purporting to directly quote U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican representing Georgia. The meme read: “We all want Earth to be the best planet in the world.”



We found no evidence Greene made this remark. It didn’t come up in a search of her social media pages, and search engines turned up no evidence that she made the remark or any similar remark elsewhere.

Greene, who won her seat representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district after running unopposed in 2020, is known as a conspiracy theorist who has voiced support for QAnon in the past.

In May 2021 she earned widespread criticism for comparing House COVID-19 safety measures to the Holocaust. In February 2021, she was removed from her committee assignments for her track record of incendiary rhetoric. However, the quote about Earth being attributed to Greene appears to be a social media hoax.