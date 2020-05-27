Is This Minn. Cop Derek Chauvin Wearing a ‘Make Whites Great Again’ Hat?

In May 2020, Minneapolis resident George Floyd died after a police officer identified in news reports as Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd down, kneeled on his neck, and choked him. The incident, which was captured on a bystander’s now-viral video, stirred anger; and citizens once again took to the streets to protest police violence and racial injustice.

As the outrage swirled, a photograph supposedly showing Chauvin in a “Make Whites Great Again” hat while picking a blackberry out of a fruit bowl started to circulate on social media:

But the man in the “Make Whites Great Again” hat above is not Chauvin. This photograph actually appears to show Jonathan Riches, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump who is also a former federal inmate and an online troll who has garnered a reputation for filing lawsuits.

The man Riches identifies as his domestic partner on his Facebook page, Joseph A. Camp, posted a message criticizing all of the “ignorant people who join internet mobs without any due dilligence [sic].” Camp said that the man in the “Make Whites Great Again” hat was actually Riches, not Chauvin.

Just so we are clear, ignorant people who join internet mobs without any due dilligence need to also be in prison. Here is Jonathan Riches (c) who is a political disruptor in FLORIDA and here is Kelly Mantle sharing a photoshopped photo saying Riches is the pig in Minneapolis who murdered George Floyd.

The photograph of Riches was originally posted by Facebook user Christina Caldwell, who claims to be Riches’ grandmother. The original photograph has been deleted, but screenshots show that Caldwell originally captioned the photograph: “The blacker the berry the sweeter the juice.”

Although this picture was deleted, Caldwell seemed to confirm that Riches was the man in the photograph. On May 27, shortly after the picture went viral, Caldwell wrote on her page: “Proof once again Jonathan Riches Trolled them all again & again.”

Caldwell posted a similar comment in direct response to the photograph in question on Facebook. While the fruit bowl photograph has been deleted, Riches posted another photograph of himself wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat while announcing his support for Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son who have been charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

In sum, the photograph supposedly showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in a “Make Whites Great Again” hat actually shows a different man. We therefore rate this claim “Miscaptioned.”