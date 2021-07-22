Did Macron Say This About the Unvaccinated?

French President Emmanuel Macron said, in part, "This time you stay at home, not us" about the unvaccinated.

In late July 2021, social media users shared a quote about those unvaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic virus, and attributed the quote to French President Emmanuel Macron. But we found no evidence Macron made this statement. Here’s an example of the quote posted on Twitter:



The quote states:

I no longer have any intention of sacrificing my life, my time, my freedom and the adolescence of my daughters, as well as their right to study properly, for those who refuse to be vaccinated. This time you stay at home, not us.

Alex Hern, a journalist who covers technology for the Guardian, a British news outlet, debunked the quote using Twitter:

There's a fake Macron quote doing the rounds about how he won't sacrifice "the adolescence of my daughters" for the unvaccinated and "this time you are staying at home, not us". Aside from anything else, he doesn't have adolescent daughters (or any daughters). — alex hern (@alexhern) July 21, 2021

Hern pointed out that while Macron never uttered the quote above, it seems like it became viral due to a speech Macron did make on July 12, in which he discussed the dangers of the spread of the Delta virus variant and the need to get vaccinated to protect against it. In that speech, Macron stated measures would be put in place in an effort to stop the virus spread, in which people must show a vaccine pass or negative COVID-19 or negative PCR test to enter many public places of “leisure and culture.”

Hern traced the quote itself not to Macron but to an Instagram post made by Italian journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli. Other than talking about her son, not daughter, the quote is nearly identical to Lucarelli’s post. In that post, Lucarelli said she agreed with the French measures limiting access to places where the public gathers.