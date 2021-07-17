Yes, Macaroni and Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream Exists

There is such a thing as macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

If you’re convinced of the need to combine your dinner and your dessert into one dish, you’ll be happy to know that packaged food brand Kraft and novelty ice cream company Van Leeuwen partnered to launch a limited edition macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

Say Cheese! Our Ice cream collab with @vanleeuwen is live. Visit https://t.co/3XMehqIpXf to scoop up your pint ASAP (Limited pints available) pic.twitter.com/OvTwyDmnOv — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) July 14, 2021

And yes, as Grub Street (New York Magazine’s food blog) noted, the ice cream contained the famous, bright orange Kraft mac ‘n cheese sauce mix. Van Leeuwen’s website indeed says:

Nothing makes us happier than this Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream. If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind. If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese you grew up with, you’re getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet.

Van Leeuwen sells traditional ice cream flavors like vanilla bean and chocolate, but also more unconventional ones like Earl Grey Tea and Royal Wedding Cake.

The macaroni and cheese flavor selling on July 14, 2021, (which was National Macaroni and Cheese Day) until supplies lasted. As of this writing, it’s already listed as “out of stock” on Van Leeuwen’s website, but it was also being sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops.