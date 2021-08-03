Yes, the Lovers & Friends Festival Is Real

In early August 2021, Snopes readers emailed and searched the website, questioning whether a flyer for a concert set in Las Vegas in 2022 was real. Called the Lovers & Friends Festival, it is real and is scheduled for May 14, 2022, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, which is on the Strip.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 2020 in Los Angeles, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to call it off. After initially attempting to postpone the concert to August 2020, tickets were ultimately refunded and the show was canceled.

We confirmed with Live Nation Entertainment, one of the event’s presenters, that it will be back in 2022, featuring many of the same artists originally scheduled to perform in 2020.

💜Lovers & Friends Las Vegas🤍 Register now for the presale that begins Monday August 2nd 10AM PT. All tickets starting at $19.99 down. https://t.co/jlKg2iAIT3 pic.twitter.com/Xp1hkYv0r4 — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) July 29, 2021

But shortly after the tickets became available, festival organizers said that it was sold out.

Is Lovers & Friends Fest sold out?! pic.twitter.com/0G5Brcozbb — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) August 2, 2021

However, if you want to attend and missed out on buying a ticket, you can still sign up for the waitlist.