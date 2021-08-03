Yes, the Lovers & Friends Festival Is Real

But it's also sold out.

Claim

The Lovers & Friends Festival is scheduled for May 2022.

True
About this rating

Origin

In early August 2021, Snopes readers emailed and searched the website, questioning whether a flyer for a concert set in Las Vegas in 2022 was real. Called the Lovers & Friends Festival, it is real and is scheduled for May 14, 2022, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, which is on the Strip.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 2020 in Los Angeles, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to call it off. After initially attempting to postpone the concert to August 2020, tickets were ultimately refunded and the show was canceled.

We confirmed with Live Nation Entertainment, one of the event’s presenters, that it will be back in 2022, featuring many of the same artists originally scheduled to perform in 2020.

But shortly after the tickets became available, festival organizers said that it was sold out. 

However, if you want to attend and missed out on buying a ticket, you can still sign up for the waitlist.