Did a Loud Fart Give a Suspect’s Location Away to Police?
Sometimes the truth is smellier than fiction.
- Published 15 November 2019
Claim
A picture shows a genuine news story about a loud fart giving a criminal suspect's location away to police.
Origin
A screenshot of a purported television news story about police locating a criminal suspect thanks to a loud bout of flatulence is often met with laughter, skepticism, and jokes when it circulates on social media:
This is a genuine news article.
While the above-displayed screenshot features a headline from Fox 2 Detroit, this odorous offense actually took place in Liberty, Missouri. On July 9, 2019, Clay County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook to inform followers about the unusual arrest:
The Liberty Police Department aided Clay County deputies in the arrest. Shortly after the sheriff’s department posted the Facebook message, the Twitter account for the city of Liberty chimed in.
Thanks to @SheriffClayCo for airing out a wanted person’s dirty laundry and fanning the flames. The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee. Fortunately, no one was injured during his arrest #nervousbelly #nocomment https://t.co/mHPoPds3nv
— Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) July 9, 2019
The sheriff’s department offered a little more information about the arrest on Facebook, writing that the “person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.” The account also provided another knowing nod to Liberty police, adding: “We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!”
Authorities did not publicize the identity of the suspect.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes