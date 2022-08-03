Is the Lord’s Prayer Aramaic Translation on Facebook Legitimate?

Claim Archaeologists discovered scrolls in 1892, which led to the discovery that the Lord’s Prayer, when translated from Aramaic to English, begins with the words, “O cosmic Birther of all radiance and vibration.”

Rating Research In Progress About this rating Context We have just begun our research and will update this article when we have more to share. Our “Research In Progress” rating does not indicate that a rumor might be true or false. Rather, it’s simply an early heads-up to our readers that we’ve started looking into the matter.

In early August 2022, readers asked us via email to look into Facebook posts that made a very striking claim about what’s known as the Lord’s Prayer in the Christian religion. The posts claimed that “archaeologists discovered scrolls in 1892” that showed the Lord’s Prayer, when translated directly from Aramaic to English, began not with the common version of, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” Instead, the posts claimed that the purported original translation began as, “O cosmic Birther of all radiance and vibration, soften the ground of our being and carve out a space within us where your Presence can abide.”

In our initial research, we found that a search showed that the “O cosmic birther” translation wasn’t printed in any literature catalogued by Google Books before the year 2000. The translation doesn’t appear in any results for newspaper archives on Newspapers.com. The oldest online mention of these words that we could find was from thenazareneway.com, which was first archived in 2003.

We contacted two people who appeared to be key figures tied to this subject and are giving both parties time to respond by email before publishing a more complete story.

The full text of the Lord’s Prayer post that’s being shared on Facebook went like this:

This is The Lord’s Prayer…translated from Aramaic directly into English (rather than from Aramaic to Greek to Latin to English). Archaeologists uncovered a scroll in 1892 that contains this version of the prayer, one which has been mistranslated as “Our Father, who art in heaven…” for millennia. Imagine how many other things have been lost in translation through the years. “O cosmic Birther of all radiance and vibration, soften the ground of our being and carve out a space within us where your Presence can abide. Fill us with your creativity so that we may be empowered to bear the fruit of your mission. Let each of our actions bear fruit in accordance with our desire. Endow us with the wisdom to produce and share what each being needs to grow and flourish. Untie the tangled threads of destiny that bind us, as we release others from the entanglement of past mistakes. Do not let us be seduced by that which would divert us from our true purpose, but illuminate the opportunities of the present moment. For you are the ground and the fruitful vision, the birth, power, and fulfillment, as all is gathered and made whole once again. And So It Is!”

We plan on updating this story in the future.