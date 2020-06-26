Is This a Photo of a Looter in Blackface?

Read our special coverage, contribute to support our mission, and submit any tips or claims you see here. Rumors are surging in the wake of George Floyd’s death and resulting protests against police violence and racial injustice in the United States. Stay informed.our special coverage,to support our mission, and submit any tips or claims you see

During the wave of protests that swept across the U.S. following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, cities across the country experienced looting. Those incidents prompted debate over whether the looting was being perpetrated by protesters themselves, by non-protesters who were taking advantage of the disorder to plunder goods, or by outsiders working to discredit the protesters.

One social media item that played on the latter idea was a photograph that purportedly showed the arrest of a white looter disguised with blackface to make him appear to be a Black person:

Although this photograph was real, it had nothing to do with looting. As reported by the Toronto Star, the person seen being taken into police custody above had appeared at a June anti-racism march in that Canadian city in blackface, and was arrested for causing a disturbance: