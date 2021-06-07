Are ‘Loki Charms’ Real?

Lucky Charms cereal created a special edition of "Loki Charms" in 2021 to help promote the "Loki" series on Disney+.

In the lead-up to the release of “Loki,” a television series on the Disney+ streaming service all about the mischievous Marvel character portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, the cereal brand Lucky Charms announced a twist to honor the show:

There’s been a disruption in our reality & Lucky Charms have shape-shifted into a new #MischievouslyDelicious form ✨ Find special #Loki Charms box at https://t.co/vuQaIBprlS this Wednesday at 11am ET. And tune in to Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial on @disneyplus, streaming 6/9 pic.twitter.com/KgRszuwq7b — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) June 7, 2021

The show will premiere on June 9, 2021, according to Marvel Studios.

The character Loki, known as the god of mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the brother of Thor, Marvel’s play on the Old Norse god. Like the popular, limited series “WandaVision,” the series “Loki” picks up where events at the end of the film “Avengers: Endgame” left off. Here’s how Variety described the show’s premise:

In the new trailer, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is magically imprisoned by a group called the Time Keepers, who force him to fix the rips in the flow of time that he’s caused. When Loki picked up the mystical Tesseract during the time-traveling shenanigans in “Avengers: Endgame,” he inadvertently broke reality and caused several branching timelines in the process. Led by Owen Wilson’s mysterious character, the Time Keepers are keen on using the Asgardian god’s “unique Loki perspective” to travel to the alternate realities and fix them.

General Mills will put out a limited number of Loki Charms boxs on sale the same day the series premieres, June 9.