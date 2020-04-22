Is This a Flyer for an ‘End the Lockdown Rally’?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

Over the weekend of April 17-19, 2020, protesters across the U.S. turned out for rallies urging a loosening of social distancing restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic. At that time, social media users shared a photograph of a flyer for an “End the Lockdown” rally that seemed aimed at achieving the worst possible outcome in encouraging that participants need not wear masks, should bring their children along, and attend even if they were already sick:

The cropping of the image seen above cut off the top portion of the poster, which identified it as referring to a “Liberate Staten Island” rally. We don’t know at this time whether the flyer was on the level or whether it was intended as a spoof of the reckless attitudes of some protesters, but we can verify that at least a few such flyers were posted around Tottenville, a neighborhood on the South Shore of Staten Island, as reported by the Staten Island Advance:

Fliers promoting an “End the Lockdown Rally” were spotted at the CVS on Page Avenue, and on the corner of Main Street and Amboy Road. The promotional material said the rally would take place Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on the Conference House lawn in Tottenville. “No mask needed. Bring your children. Non-essential workers. If you’re sick still come, it’s your right!” stated the fliers. The instructions were followed by the phrase “Keep America Great!” and “#MAGA,” which stands for President Donald Trump’s original campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” NYPD has been tasked by Mayor Bill de Blasio to issue fines for people who are not social distancing.

In the event, if the posters weren’t a joke, then apparently poor planning, cold feet, or apathy kept attendees away, as according to the Advance no one but police turned out for the rally: