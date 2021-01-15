Was a ‘Trump Does the Unthinkable’ Op-Ed Written by Liz Crokin?

A lengthy Facebook post supposedly written by Liz Crokin that recounted the various good deeds performed by Donald Trump before he became president of the United States is frequently circulated on social media.

The post starts:

TRUMP DOES THE UNTHINKABLE. by Liz Crokin As an entertainment journalist, I’ve had the opportunity to cover Trump for over a decade, and in all my years covering him I’ve never heard anything negative about the man until he announced he was running for president. Keep in mind, I got paid a lot of money to dig up dirt on celebrities like Trump for a living so a scandalous story on the famous billionaire could’ve potentially sold a lot of magazines and would’ve been a Huge feather in my cap. Instead, I found that he doesn’t drink alcohol or do drugs, he’s a hardworking businessman. On top of that, he’s one of the most generous celebrities in the world with a heart filled with more gold than his $100 million New York penthouse. Since the media has failed so miserably at reporting the truth about Trump, I decided to put together some of the acts of kindness he’s committed over three decades which has gone virtually unnoticed or fallen on deaf ears.

This opinion piece was truly written by Crokin. The original article was published on the conservative website Townhall in July 2016. There are a few small changes between the viral Facebook posts and the original article — for instance, the Townhall version includes a different introductory sentence — but the Facebook version is largely a verbatim reproduction of the Townhall piece.

It should be noted that while Crokin may have been accurately described as an “entertainment journalist” when this piece was first published in 2016, she has spent the last few years supporting and spreading QAnon conspiracy theories.

Furthermore, the content of this piece contains a mixture of truth and fiction. We’ve covered many of the topics mentioned in Crokin’s opinion piece in further detail in the following investigations regarding Trump’s alleged good deeds: So You Think You Know the Real Donald Trump? and Donald Trump’s ‘Quiet Acts of Random Kindness.’

While some of the stories about Trump’s good deeds are undeniably true (Trump truly lent his personal plane to the family of a 3-year-old in need of urgent medical care), these lists also often contain falsehoods. In Crokin’s piece, for example, she included a false story about Trump sending his personal plane to rescue 200 stranded marines in 1991, and another fictitious anecdote about Trump paying off a person’s mortgage after they helped him when he was having car trouble.

To sum it up: A former entertainment journalist and current QAnon conspiracy theorist penned an article in 2016 entitled “Trump Does the Unthinkable” that contained a mixture of true and false stories about various good deeds allegedly performed by Trump before his presidency.