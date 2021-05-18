Did the Baby Lisa Kudrow Carried in ‘Friends’ Graduate From College in 2021?

Lisa Kudrow's son, with whom she was pregnant in seasons 4 and 5 of "Friends," graduated from college in May 2021.

In May 2021, internet users enthusiastically shared an enjoyable piece of “Feel old yet?” ’90s nostalgia, in the form of an Instagram post that declared:

The baby Lisa Kudrow was pregnant with during season four is now a college graduate.

That post was entirely accurate, and we are issuing a rating of “True.”

Kudrow was pregnant in 1997 and 1998, and her pregnancy was written into the plot of the fourth and fifth seasons of “Friends,” in which her character, Phoebe Buffay, became a surrogate mother for her brother, Frank, and his fiancée, Alice. Her real-life son, Julian Murray Stern, was born in May 1998 to Kudrow and her husband, Michel Stern.

Just over 23 years later, on May 16, 2021, Kudrow posted a photograph of herself embracing her son at his graduation from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles — the same picture included in the @iamthirtyaf Instagram post: