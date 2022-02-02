LinkedIn Email Scam Claims ‘People Are Looking at Your Profile’

An email that claims to be from LinkedIn says: "People are looking at your profile."

It's true that LinkedIn has, in the past, sent legitimate emails that notified users that their profiles had been viewed by people at companies. However, the kind of phishing scam covered in this fact check used lookalike messages that came from unofficial email addresses.

On Feb. 2, 2022, we reviewed a scam email that claimed to be from LinkedIn and had the subject line, “People are looking at your profile.” It read as follows:

People are looking at your profile LinkedIn (ejfn@orion.jeto.ru) LinkedIn You appeared in searches this week You were found by people from these companies Avanade Who’s looking?

LinkedIn is a website where job seekers can apply for positions, update their work history, and network with other business professionals.

While the email did claim to be from LinkedIn, the email address that it came from was ejfn@orion.jeto.ru. This meant that the email address was hosted by a Russian website, and had no affiliation with LinkedIn.

According to Gmail, the message was detected as being dangerous. “Similar messages were used to steal people’s personal information. Avoid clicking links, downloading attachments, or replying with personal information.”

It’s true that LinkedIn has sent similar emails to users in the past, often listing companies that may have “looked at your profile.” However, this specific scam email was sent from a Russian email address, and likely led to phishing attempts. We strongly advise against clicking any links in these kinds of emails.

Examples of safe email addresses used by LinkedIn are messages-noreply@linkedin.com, linkedin@e.linkedin.com, and linkedin@el.linkedin.com. If a message is received from one of these email addresses, it is likely to be safe.

More details about LinkedIn and phishing can be found on the company’s website. In sum, avoid messages from Russian and other unofficial email addresses that promise people are “looking at” your LinkedIn profile.