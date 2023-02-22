Fact Check

Is This a Real Photo of Abraham Lincoln With a Cat in his Lap?

It is unlikely the two creatures inhabiting this photo lived in the same century.

Alex Kasprak

Published Feb 21, 2023

Claim:
A photograph authentically shows Abraham Lincoln with a cat on his lap.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

Context

This is a composite image that mixes prolific civil war photographer William Brady's January 1864 portrait of the U.S. president with a stock photograph of a cat.

A picture of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln seated with a cat has been shared online since at least as early as 2018

The photograph is manipulated, though. The Lincoln portion comes from a Jan. 8, 1864, photo-portrait session with noted Civil War photographer William Brady:

The cat portion, meanwhile, comes from a stock photograph on the website Shutterstock that was contributed by Steve Heap and described as "bengal cat in light brown and cream looking with pleading stare at the viewer with space for advertizing and text."

Because the photograph is a composite image of people or animals that lived well over a century apart, we rate this claim as "False."

Sources

"Bengal Cat Light Brown Cream Looking Stock Photo 70533907." Shutterstock, https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/bengal-cat-light-brown-cream-looking-70533907. Accessed 21 Feb. 2023.

"Featured Document Display: Mathew Brady: A Pioneering Photographer." National Archives Museum, http://museum.archives.gov/featured-document-display-mathew-brady-pioneering-photographer. Accessed 21 Feb. 2023.

National Archives NextGen Catalog. https://catalog.archives.gov/id/529412?objectPage=2. Accessed 21 Feb. 2023.

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

Article Tags

Cats Abraham Lincoln
Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Social Security 'Fun Facts'
Facebook logo with a silhouette of a hand holding a locked padlock in the foreground.

Is Facebook Charging a User Fee?
In early June 2022, we received reader mail that asked us to look into whether former US President Donald Trump tweeted to his supporters on January 6, 2021, the day of the US Capitol riot, to remain peaceful with no violence and to support our Capitol Police and law enforcement.

Did Trump Tweet ‘Stay Peaceful’ on Day of Capitol Riot?