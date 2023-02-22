Is This a Real Photo of Abraham Lincoln With a Cat in his Lap?

Advertisment:

Claim: A photograph authentically shows Abraham Lincoln with a cat on his lap. Rating: About this rating False Context This is a composite image that mixes prolific civil war photographer William Brady's January 1864 portrait of the U.S. president with a stock photograph of a cat.

A picture of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln seated with a cat has been shared online since at least as early as 2018:

The photograph is manipulated, though. The Lincoln portion comes from a Jan. 8, 1864, photo-portrait session with noted Civil War photographer William Brady:

The cat portion, meanwhile, comes from a stock photograph on the website Shutterstock that was contributed by Steve Heap and described as "bengal cat in light brown and cream looking with pleading stare at the viewer with space for advertizing and text."

Because the photograph is a composite image of people or animals that lived well over a century apart, we rate this claim as "False."