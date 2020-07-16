Did the Hudson River Flood the Lincoln Tunnel?

Frightened commuters traversing the Lincoln Tunnel, which passes under the Hudson River and connects New York and New Jersey, thought they were part of a dystopian disaster movie on the night of July 14, 2020, when water began rushing into the tunnel.

The incident caused some to fear that the Hudson River was flooding the underwater tunnel.

This reminds me of the old Sylvester Stallone disaster movie ‘Daylight’ in the Lincoln Tunnel. 2020 is half following every disaster movie plot so far. pic.twitter.com/vGsxR0U9rc — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 16, 2020

Although the sight of water flooding into an underwater tunnel was no doubt scary, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which maintains the tunnel, said the water wasn’t from the Hudson. Spokeswoman Amanda Kwan said in an email that the flooding was from a water main rupture in a facility room. “It was fixed and all water from the rupture has been pumped out as designed.”

The year 2020 may have been beset by a number of crises, including the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and inflamed national political rhetoric, but one of those was not the Lincoln Tunnel failing and the Hudson River overtaking trapped commuters.