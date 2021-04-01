Is Lego Making ‘SmartBricks’ That Can’t Be Stepped On?
Unfortunately, self-clearing Legos are still a thing of the future.
Claim
Lego developed "SmartBricks" that move out of the way before you step on them.
Origin
April Fools’ Day 2021 is upon us, and Snopes is here separate the truth from the hoaxes. Send us questions, read our fact checks, and be sure to tip your fact checkers!
On the pain scale, there are few things like an unexpected barefoot step on a Lego brick. Enter Lego, which announced on Twitter on April 1, 2021, that its forthcoming “SmartBricks” could automatically clear a path if your foot gets too close:
Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon… pic.twitter.com/enRuvdGYjP
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2021
This, unfortunately, was not a real product.
Although Lego has not outright admitted that this was an April Fools’ Day joke, a few tweets from the toy company, as well as the laws of physics, strongly hint that these sentient bricks exist only in the imagination: