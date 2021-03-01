Was Lamar Fudge a Black Food Writer Who Critiqued Former Whites-Only Eateries?

Lamar Fudge was a Black writer who traveled around the South post-segregation critiquing formerly whites-only eateries.

In late February 2021, Instagram artist “Freshhellcomic” published a cartoon positing that Lamar Fudge was a post-segregation food writer who traveled around the South writing “scathing” critiques of formerly whites-only eateries. His cartoon showed the “writer” with a quote that read, “Nasty as hell.”

Many shared the image below, indicating that Fudge was real.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The image originated with an artist who describes the output as being humorous or satirical in nature.

The caption for the Instagram post reads: “Warning: Not an actual Black History Month fact, so don’t go trying to wow anyone with this tidbit 😂♥️ #freshhellcomic #blackcomicstrip #black #webcomics #webcomic #satire #humor #blackhistorymemes #blackhistorymeme.”

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.