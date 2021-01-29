Do Oreos Have Lady Gaga-Themed Cookies?

On Jan. 28, 2021, the sandwich cookie brand Oreo announced a limited-edition cookie flavor honoring pop music icon Lady Gaga.

The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal 😭)… OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today! 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/OPdkueC45h — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

The cookies, as can be seen in the image above, are pink with bright green filling. According to the food blog Eater, they are vanilla flavored and are inspired in design by her May 2020 “Chromatica” album.

New Oreo flavors are a periodic internet fixation and sometimes they are also the subject of hoaxes.

No, crab cake-flavored Oreos aren’t real. Neither are spam Oreos, chicken Oreos, or Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip flavor. No, the cookies don’t carry a secret, conspiratorial message on the outside. But Swedish fish-flavored Oreos were real. So were Waffles & Syrup flavored cookies.