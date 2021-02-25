Was Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot and Her Dogs Stolen?

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot by a male suspect who also stole her two French bulldogs in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2021.

On Feb. 25, 2021, multiple news reports emerged that Lady Gaga’s pet French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, had been stolen, and that their walker was shot in the process. CNN reported that a source close to the singer said that she was “offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked.”

BBC spoke with a press representative for the singer, who said anyone who had information on the dogs can write to KojiandGustav@gmail.com. CNN also reported the same email address for potential tips on the dogs’ whereabouts.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that a man was indeed shot during a robbery before 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 and was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition. According to police, the male suspect used a semi-automatic handgun, took two bulldogs from the walker, and fled the scene in a white sedan.

TMZ reported that the walker was with three dogs. One named Miss Asia ran away but was later retrieved by the police. It is not known if the thieves were specifically targeting Gaga’s dogs, but the breed is considered to be very expensive and in high demand.

The source told CNN that the dog walker was “recovering well.”