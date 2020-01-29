Is This Kobe Bryant Playing ‘Moonlight Sonata’?

In the days after Kobe Bryant’s death in January 2020, the internet was flooded with tributes, memorial videos, and, of course, a fair share of misinformation. One video that drew a skeptical eye supposedly showed the NBA icon playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” or “Piano Sonata No. 14”:

This is a video from a 2013 advertisement for Lenovo technology company. In the final seconds of the above-displayed video, the logo for “Lenovo” appears on the screen. This video, which features Bryant and the Loring String Quartet playing the “Moonlight Sonata,” won a Bronze Telly Award.

While commercials often stretch the truth in order to draw in viewers (we’ve covered several commercials that were later circulated as genuine videos), Bryant was truly capable of playing the “Moonlight Sonata.” In fact, the above-displayed commercial was reportedly inspired by a brief video Bryant posted to Facebook in 2013 with the message: “Just got to Miami, felt like the Sonata. Thanks to my lil bro Darius for taking video.”

Bryant shared another social media post a few months earlier that showed him sitting at a piano. That image was captioned, “Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata calms me down when I reach my breaking point.”

Reporter Ramona Shelburne told the story of Bryant’s love for the “Moonlight Sonata” in a 2016 article published by ESPN. Shelburne explained that Bryant first learned to play it as a gift for his wife Vanessa in 2011. The two were heading for a divorce and Bryant wanted make a grand gesture to keep her.

And if playing the song wasn’t enough, Bryant learned this classic piece by ear.

Here’s an excerpt from Shelburne’s report: