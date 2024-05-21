King Charles' Ancestor Is Vlad the Impaler?

Claim: King Charles III descends from "Count Dracula," also known as Vlad the Impaler. Rating: About this rating True

When King Charles III of England unveiled his new portrait in May 2024, he set the internet aflame with controversy. The red portrait received passionate, but mixed, reactions. Some internet users took the opportunity to share the claim that the monarch supposedly was related to Vlad the Impaler, also known as Prince Dracula (or "Count Dracula" in fictional tales), and had bragged about it in the past:

Others made the same claim about Dracula. Several social media accounts claimed not to be surprised by the bold — some said bloody — choice for the style of the painting:



(Jonathan Yeo)

As a result, we delved into the genealogy of the House of Windsor, and we found this rumor to be true.

Vlad the Impaler

Vlad III — known as Vlad the Impaler or Voivode (Prince) Vlad Dracula — was born in Wallachia (modern Romania) some time between 1428 and 1431, and he died either in 1476 or 1477. He was the son of Prince Vlad II Dracul ("Dracula" means "son of Dracul," son of the dragon, as King Sigismund of Hungary had knighted and inducted Vlad the Elder into the Order of the Dragon).

Dracula's childhood was difficult as the Ottoman Empire kidnapped him and his brother to guarantee his father's loyalty. When Hungary invaded Wallachia, his father and older brother died at the hands of Wallachian boyars (nobles). This prompted Dracula to return to Wallachia, the first of many campaigns to reconquer his father's voivodate (principality). Dracula would go on to fight and punish the boyars for their rebellion, but also the Ottomans, to whom his younger brother had remained loyal, and the Hungarians. Assailed from all directions, Vlad III chose unqualified violence and became famous for it.

Besides poisoning wells and sending people infected with the plague among his enemies, he is most known for impaling anyone who stood against his authority — which is how he earned the "Impaler" nickname. Once, to deter the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet, Dracula left a battlefield, but now without having all dead bodies skewered, turning the field into a "forest of the impaled" — some 20,000 bodies held up on spears:



(Public Domain)

The prince's cruelty became the topic of books and pamphlets in Germany, which helped create his legend.

King Charles' Ancestor

In a 2011 documentary about the Carpathian mountains, King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, boasted about his notorious ancestor. "The genealogy shows I am descended from Vlad the Impaler, so I do have a bit of a stake in the country," he punned to the presenter.

Using genealogy websites and other documents, we were able to follow his ancestry and confirm that he descends from the cruel 15th-century ruler through his maternal great-grandmother, Mary of Teck, Queen Consort, wife of King George V:



(Public Domain)

Mary's father was a German Duke. It's from his branch of the family that we were able to trace her roots to the violent prince of Wallachia. We first found Mary's family tree on the website of a self-proclaimed "unabashed royal watcher" based in California. To confirm the blog's claims, we used the website Geni.com, which allows users — amateurs and professionals alike — to collaborate as they research and establish famous and less-prominent genealogies.

Starting with the Geni page of Mary of Teck and following the ancestry through her father and his forebears, we were able to arrive to Vlad Dracula through the two separate ways indicated on the blog's family tree.

The claim that this might explain the blood-red portrait, however, is beyond our ability to verify.