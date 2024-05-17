Kid Rock Banned Bud Light's 'Woke Beer' at All of His Concerts?

Claim: Kid Rock banned Bud Light at all of his concerts. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

On May 15, 2024, a Facebook page named Act of Kindness posted, "No Bud Light at Kid's concerts." The post featured a meme showing a photo of Kid Rock with the words, "'No Woke Beer': Kid Rock Bans Bud Light at All of His Concerts."

Several other Facebook users also reposted the same meme around the same time.

The first comment below Act of Kindness' post linked to an article on SpaceXMania.com. The story began as follows:

'No Woke Beer': Kid Rock Bans Bud Light At All Of His Concerts In a Stand Against 'Woke Beer': Kid Rock Bans Bud Light From All His Concerts, Amplifying the Brand's Woes and Challenging Corporate Engagement with Social Issues. Amidst the chorus of criticism and boycotts against Bud Light, American singer-songwriter Kid Rock has made a bold move. In a decisive act of defiance against what he describes as "woke beer," Kid Rock has declared an outright ban on Bud Light from all of his concerts. This decision not only reinforces the growing distaste among a portion of the public for what they perceive as performative social activism by brands but also signals a potential new front in the ongoing culture war. Kid Rock, known for his brazen, unapologetic persona, announced his decision via his social media platforms, articulating his stance against Bud Light's recent controversial marketing campaign. Bud Light, an Anheuser-Busch product, faced immense backlash over the campaign featuring Dylan Mulvaney, which many have criticized as an attempt to capitalize on social progressiveness for profit. The musician's post read: "No interest in spending money on woke beer. Bud Light is banned from all my concerts." This statement echoes the sentiments of many consumers who feel disillusioned with Bud Light's recent branding strategy. The ban is a stark embodiment of the growing divide in society over how corporations should engage with social issues.

However, this rumor claiming Kid Rock banned Bud Light at his concerts originated as satire. While the Act of Kindness Facebook page does not display any disclaimers about satire or parody, SpaceXMania.com features more than one "satire" label. Further, SpaceXMania.com published the article back in July 2023, making it quite old by May 2024.

CNN previously reported the timeline of news regarding Kid Rock's displeasure with Bud Light – the same series of events that apparently inspired the creation of the satire article. At the center of the news was an April 2023 video showing Kid Rock wielding a machine gun and shooting at cases of Bud Light.

