Is Lifetime Airing a Romance-Drama Starring KFC’s Colonel Sanders?

This surreal year will be ending with a Lifetime spicy romance-drama starring … drumroll … Kentucky Fried Chicken’s mascot Colonel Sanders.

Social media users saw promotions and posts for “A Recipe for Seduction” and wondered if it was real — and it is. Airing on Dec. 13, 2020, the production is a 15-minute “mini-movie,” the result of a collaboration between KFC and Lifetime. And it will star a goateed, bespectacled Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders.

In a news release about the short film, KFC said those 15 minutes would be “full of mystery, suspense, deception, ‘fowl’ play and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken.”

Per the trailer, the mini-movie will have pretty much everything required for a soap opera, from a maleficent preppy bad guy to a humble and handsome hero. And also chicken. Probably a lot of chicken. The trailer can be viewed here: