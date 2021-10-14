Does Tennessee Find Kevin James Sexy?

A map accurately shows the most common search terms by state (including "Kevin James" and "Goth Hospital") on the pornography website Pornhub.

On October 12, 2021, a map supposedly showing searches on the pornography website Pornhub went viral on Twitter as social media users laughed about the bizarre sexual preferences of their compatriots.

The state of Texas, for instance, liked lesbian porn, the map claimed, the Northwest states searched for “Asians,” and Oklahoma liked … Gothic Hospital? And Tennessee liked … Kevin James?



This map does not feature genuine data of the searches people use on Pornhub in various states. This is a joke — an old joke.

This map has been floating around social media since at least February 2019 when it was posted by @sortabad. When the fake map went viral again more than two years later in October 2021, they claimed credit for the map and shared their original tweet:

Every few months my fake Pornhub map featuring Kevin James and Goth Hospital goes mega viral and it reminds me that the original tweet got like 350 likes lol https://t.co/mflVpmOXUq — perpetual meh (@SortaBad) October 13, 2021

Pornhub does release analytics via their “insights” page and they have released maps in the past that show the top searches by state. Here’s one such map from around election day in 2020.

In 2016, they released a map that looks similar to the viral joke map (except, unfortunately, for the inclusion of Kevin James).

So what does all this mean? Do Tennesseans find or do they not find Kevin James sexy? Well, we can’t really answer that. But we can say that the answer isn’t reflected in this viral joke map.