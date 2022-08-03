Did Kevin Costner Wear a Liz Cheney Shirt?

Claim Actor Kevin Costner wore a T-shirt endorsing Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

On Aug. 1, 2022, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., tweeted an image of actor Kevin Costner wearing a white T-shirt that had a message on it. “I’m for Liz Cheney,” the message on the shirt read:

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

It’s easy to superimpose a fake message or image on a T-shirt, and doing so is a common stunt. In one insidious example, someone took an image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holding a soccer jersey that had his name on it, and superimposed a swastika on it where the number “95” had been.

Costner, the star of the Paramount show “Yellowstone,” has endorsed political candidates in the past. The actor endorsed Democrat Pete Buttigieg in the latter’s presidential run.

We performed a reverse image search in both Google and Tineye and did not find evidence that any message was superimposed on Costner’s shirt. To be certain, we reached out to Cheney’s campaign and Paramount asking about the shirt, and will update this story when and if we receive a response.

Cheney is running for reelection for her House seat in Wyoming. Her primary race is being closely watched, as the Republican’s opponent has been endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Cheney voted once to impeach Trump, and chairs the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol sparked by Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud.