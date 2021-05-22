Kentaro Miura, Creator of ‘Berserk’ Manga Series, Dead at 54

The news was confirmed by the world famous artist's publishers.

Books from the Berserk manga collection by Kentaro Miura
Kentaro Miura, creator of manga series “Berserk,” died on May 6, 2021, at the age of 54.

Kentaro Miura, creator of the famous manga comic series “Berserk,” died on May 6, 2021, at the age of 54 on account of a heart condition. 

The news was confirmed by his Japanese and U.S. publishers. Dark Horse Comics, his American publisher, posted a statement to Twitter: 

Miura created “Berserk,” one of the most influential manga series that started in 1989 and continued until his death. Manga is a comic book and graphic novel art form from Japan that also gained worldwide popularity. Miura’s series was well-known for its dark themes, detailed artwork, and character work. 

Miura was known for taking famously long breaks between story arcs of the series, some lasting several years. 

Given that the news was confirmed by a number of publishers that the artist worked with, we rate this claim as “True.” 