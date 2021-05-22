Kentaro Miura, Creator of ‘Berserk’ Manga Series, Dead at 54

Kentaro Miura, creator of manga series “Berserk,” died on May 6, 2021, at the age of 54.

Kentaro Miura, creator of the famous manga comic series “Berserk,” died on May 6, 2021, at the age of 54 on account of a heart condition.

The news was confirmed by his Japanese and U.S. publishers. Dark Horse Comics, his American publisher, posted a statement to Twitter:

Kentaro Miura passed away on May 6, 2021 from acute aortic dissection. He was 54. Miura-sensei was a master artist and storyteller and we had the great privilege of publishing several of his finest works, including his masterpiece, Berserk. 1/ — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 20, 2021

He will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ETQoFvTXrS — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 20, 2021

It has been the utmost privilege of all at Dark Horse to have worked with Miura-sensei over the years. His work inspired countless others to pursue their passions in art and storytelling. — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 20, 2021

We will continue to share some of our favorite Berserk and Miura memories, photos, and art. Thank you to everyone who has been sharing your messages and photos as well. pic.twitter.com/vZh7bKoxQz — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 20, 2021

Miura created “Berserk,” one of the most influential manga series that started in 1989 and continued until his death. Manga is a comic book and graphic novel art form from Japan that also gained worldwide popularity. Miura’s series was well-known for its dark themes, detailed artwork, and character work.

Miura was known for taking famously long breaks between story arcs of the series, some lasting several years.

Given that the news was confirmed by a number of publishers that the artist worked with, we rate this claim as “True.”