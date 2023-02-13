No, Kelly Ripa Isn't Leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to Sell Skincare Products

Advertisment:

Claim: Kelly Ripa is leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to pursue a skincare product line. Rating: About this rating False

On Feb. 12, 2023, we looked into an online advertisement that claimed "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Kelly Ripa was leaving the morning talk show to "pursue her new skincare line and dream." The ad read, "Kelly Ripa Storms Off Interview in Tears," and led to a story that claimed the show's U.S. network, ABC, was "furious" with her for not disclosing her "skincare empire," which supposedly included Juvli Hydrating Face Cream, Amor Bio Skin Serum, and other products.

This ad was nothing but clickbait.

The story went on to claim that Ripa's skincare line was endorsed by a handful of female TV celebrities, including Barbara Walters, Vanna White, Sherri Shepherd, Rosie O'Donnell, and Meredith Vieira.

This was not a real new story.

However, none of this was true; the ad looked to have been created by scammers. It's unclear if this was simply a poor attempt at affiliate marketing or if something more nefarious was at play.

Ripa's images and name, as well as pictures and names of the other TV personalities, were used in this ad without permission. Further, Walters died in December 2022; The fact that Walters was included in the scam, as of February 2023, appeared to mean that the scammers had not updated the page in months.

We gave this rumor our "False" rating, but just as easily could have used a "Scam" label, as Ripa never endorsed the alleged skincare products.

It's unclear who, or what group, was behind the ad campaign pushing the clickbait about Ripa, as well as how much money they had spent on it. The ads showed "Nutra Health" as the sponsor. We contacted a company with the same name to see if its staff had any knowledge of, or affiliation with, the ads. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

The website that hosted the false and scammy article had a similar appearance to sites that host scams about CBD and keto gummies; for example, recent pages claimed that Oprah Winfrey and Tiger Woods endorsed such products. Just like Ripa, they, too, had nothing to do with the advertised products.

The article about Ripa, which was entirely a work of fiction, began as follows:

We Say Goodbye To 'Live With Kelly And Ryan's' Golden Girl Kelly Ripa... (ET, Monday, February 13, 2023 ) - She said she was leaving Live With Kelly And Ryan to spend more time with family—but ABC's sassy host may actually have bigger legal troubles to worry about. Kelly Ripa, co-host of ABC's hit American TV show 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' has shocked us all stepping away from her talk show duties. According to sources, sponsors pay millions to advertise their products with ABC, but we're now learning their sponsors (and ABC, too) are FURIOUS with Kelly. Why? Because she failed to disclose her massive skincare empire to ABC, which is actually a HUGE competitor to the show's sponsor L'Oreal because Kelly's product is half the price and twice as effective as their competing product. According to sources, ABC made Kelly decide on which direction she was going to focus on in the future. Being so turned off by the reaction of ABC and their Power Move she has decided to pursue her new skincare line and dream. Kelly Ripa says goodbye to her fellow co-host after announcing her departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The project Kelly is referring to is her wildly popular anti-aging skincare line Juvli Hydrating Face Cream. The host has spent the past two years developing a line of highly potent and effective anti-aging products that she claims are the solution for those who don't want to resort to plastic surgery. Her product Juvli Hydrating Face Cream sold out within ten minutes when first launched and it seems the world cannot get enough of the benefits and results. Kelly even admitted that plastic surgeons are furious with her after noticing a large decline in patients since Juvli Hydrating Face Cream was launched on the market.

To restate, none of this was true. We found no credible news reports about Ripa leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Additionally, she never endorsed any of the named skincare products.